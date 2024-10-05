The hustle and the harmony

<p>I usually take my early morning walk with my headphones on, listening to calming music. But one day, I forgot my headphones and my phone. Without my music, I was forced to pay attention to the world around me. As I walked around my neighbourhood, I saw people going about their morning routines: newspaper vendors delivering papers, milk delivery boys dropping off packets, and home delivery couriers making their rounds. The apartment security guards were switching off the streetlights, as if to signal the start of a new day. </p>.<p>The urgency was palpable, as everyone seemed to be in a hurry to get somewhere. The vegetable vendors were unloading their wares, the coffee boys were delivering their steaming beverages, and the train arrivals were crammed in autos. Children were rushing with heavy bags to catch their bus, and sweepers were raising dust as they swept the streets. Ragpickers were hunting for their business, and husbands were teaching their beloveds scooter driving. Students were hurrying for their tutorials, and the supermarket was offloading <br>their goods. </p>.<p>At the street corners, elders were exchanging notes. Dogs were leading their owners for their morning ablutions. Boys with buckets and rags were washing cars. And people were lining up at the diagnostic centre for their blood sugar tests. </p>.Traversing through a spiritual realm.<p>It was a busy morning, but it was also a vibrant morning. I was struck by the energy and the hustle and bustle of the city. It was a reminder that despite our own individual routines, we are all connected by our shared humanity. </p>.<p>As I walked, I thought about all the different people I had seen. I wondered what their stories were. What were their hopes and dreams? I didn’t know any of these people, but I felt a connection to them. We were all in this together. We were all trying to make our way in the world. </p>.<p class="bodytext">I finished my walk feeling refreshed and inspired. I had seen a side of the city that I didn’t normally see. I had seen the hustle and bustle, and humanity. That’s when I realised although life is busy and chaotic, there is always beauty to be found. The city is a place of both chaos and order. It is a reminder that we can all find our place in the city, even if it takes some time and effort.</p>