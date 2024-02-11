The internet loves you!

Perhaps you consider yourself sophisticated and not too narcissistic to subscribe to Facebook. But, as a seasoned professional, you are quite proud to belong to LinkedIn (owned by Microsoft) since you can advertise your educational credentials and career accomplishments, free of charge. Guess what, since 2015 LinkedIn has been making a lot of money selling your resume and other information you may have posted on your account to recruiters/headhunters willing to pay big bucks. Since Google is the search engine of choice for most internet users worldwide, the search results it generates in response to a query are ranked according to which advertisers want their products germane to the query listed first before all other results. Google got into the advertising business in 2008 by taking over DoubleClick, the world’s biggest internet advertising agency.