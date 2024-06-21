The larger message of Eid-ul-Adha

The animal ritual is not a propitiatory ritual; it is symbolic of a much larger message of willingness to give up something most valuable to you. Rituals allow believers to communicate to God, to self and others. Such communication becomes meaningful only when we remember the larger message behind rituals. In this case of faith and sacrifice. Prophet Abraham was in effect also being tested if he could let go the sense of ownership because everything belongs to the Creator, God. As has been said each of us also have something about which we are very possessive and do not want to part with. It could be our title, ego, wealth. Translated to modern times, it means much more than merely sacrificing an animal -- means giving your money and time for the larger good. And giving more than what religion prescribes. It means charity to uplift the poor and needy. The purpose of life after all is ‘to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.’