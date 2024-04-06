The Malay and the Malayali

But could the converse possibly be truer—that harmony is the cause of development? Perhaps if we encourage our children to break through their community bubbles and freely make friends from other faiths, ideologies, communities, and genders, it would provide the basis for equitable economic development and social cohesion. A ‘common school system’, where all children attend the local school, may yet establish Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam? Not merely one in which people can choose to celebrate their faith, but one where agnostics, atheists, and those who seek annihilation of caste, creed, and other hierarchical markers can co-exist with believers, learn from one another, and thrive?