CID raids Billionaire Street bungalow in Bengaluru, seizes endangered species

Indian parakeets are listed under Schedule 2 of the Act, which deals with endangered species.

The CID's forest cell raided the bungalow in Koramangala and arrested a man named Balaji, who possessed three Indian star tortoises. He is reportedly an associate of the co-founder of the e-tailer.

The CID also booked the homeowner, Roohi Om Prakash. Balaji is a supervisor at the house.

A highly placed source in the CID told DH that the duo bought the tortoises after an astrologer suggested that keeping the animal would bring good luck and good health to the inhabitants of the house.

"Despite creating awareness about the Wildlife Act and endangered species, violations continue," the source said. "We are still establishing the links to find out where these animals were bought. We will track the trail," the source added.

Separately, the CID raided a house in Pantharapalya in western Bengaluru and arrested a pet vendor named Karthik. The raid yielded six Indian star tortoises, according to CID sources.

In the third incident, the CID raided another pet vendor identified as Srinivas in Chikkabettahalli in MS Palya, in the city's north-west, and seized four Indian parakeets.