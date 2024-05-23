CID raids Billionaire Street bungalow in Bengaluru, seizes endangered species

Bengaluru: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) raided three locations in the city on Wednesday and arrested three individuals for possessing Indian star tortoises and parakeets, both protected species under the law.
One of the raided locations was a palatial bungalow in Koramangala 3rd Block, Bengaluru's famed Billionaire Street. Among those arrested was an associate of the co-founder of a major e-commerce firm headquartered in the city, well-placed CID sources told DH.
The raids yielded nine Indian star tortoises and four Indian parakeets. The Indian star tortoise was recently listed under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, as it is critically endangered. Keeping it at home can result in seven years of imprisonment and a fine.
Indian parakeets are listed under Schedule 2 of the Act, which deals with endangered species.
The CID's forest cell raided the bungalow in Koramangala and arrested a man named Balaji, who possessed three Indian star tortoises. He is reportedly an associate of the co-founder of the e-tailer.
The CID also booked the homeowner, Roohi Om Prakash. Balaji is a supervisor at the house.
A highly placed source in the CID told DH that the duo bought the tortoises after an astrologer suggested that keeping the animal would bring good luck and good health to the inhabitants of the house.
"Despite creating awareness about the Wildlife Act and endangered species, violations continue," the source said. "We are still establishing the links to find out where these animals were bought. We will track the trail," the source added.
Separately, the CID raided a house in Pantharapalya in western Bengaluru and arrested a pet vendor named Karthik. The raid yielded six Indian star tortoises, according to CID sources.
In the third incident, the CID raided another pet vendor identified as Srinivas in Chikkabettahalli in MS Palya, in the city's north-west, and seized four Indian parakeets.
Published 22 May 2024, 18:45 IST