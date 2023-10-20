The Mandal 2.0 gambit

G S Ghurye, one of the pioneers of Indian sociology, had in 1932 criticised the colonial practice of the caste-based census and the consequent politicisation of caste. He found it unfortunate that caste is understood in terms of Brahminic domination.

While recording his disapproval of the idea of caste-based reservation, he attributed the origin of caste-based reservation to this politicisation. But Modi is no Ambedkar or Ghurye, for his anti-caste and anti-reservation stridency seems to be driven by a vote-bank animus.