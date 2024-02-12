The menace of political defections

The law should be very clear; there should be no ambiguity in the minds of those trying to play around with it. It should be straightforward and state that anyone elected under a certain party’s symbol is obligated to follow its directions, failing which their membership in that party must automatically end and they should be barred from contesting any public elections for at least six years. That will put a stop to all defections and the buying and selling of elected members which over the past few years has turned into the rule rather than the exception. After being elected, independents need to be prohibited from joining any party. They should be able to vote on bills, but not on motions of confidence or anything else. Until they have their elected memberships, they should not be permitted to hold any public positions. Coalitions should be allowed before or after elections, but not mergers. Coalition members shouldn’t be permitted to adopt contrasting or self-serving positions; instead, they should function as a single, cohesive unit. They must also maintain their own identities.