The missing case of women’s workplace safety

This results in a sort of self-censorship, i.e. a supply side factor curtailing participation. The irony is that female enrolment in colleges and higher education is rising, and they often outperform their male colleagues in academics. In most medical schools the incoming female enrolment is more than 50 per cent, but the proportion of practicing female doctors is still less than 15 per cent. This is a national loss, if a woman doctor is lost to society. It is not just for child and family care that she drops out, but it could also be due to workplace safety issue.