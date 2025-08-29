Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The 'nicest judge' from Providence

The 'nicest judge' from Providence

Judges are usually remembered for severity, impartiality or legal acumen -- as it should be, one might say. Rarely is a judge remembered with affection. Judge Frank Caprio was that exception.
Mathew C Ninan
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 00:17 IST
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 00:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us