The 'nicest judge' from Providence

<p class="bodytext">The news of Judge Frank Caprio’s passing was met with sadness by millions of admirers across the world, a grief reserved for someone personally known. Judge Caprio of Providence in Rhode Island, US, endeared himself through his empathy and compassion. His was a career where justice was tempered with mercy, a rare quality in the stern corridors of the judiciary. In most courts, the letter of the law prevails. Judges are expected to apply it strictly, even if that sometimes denies a fuller sense of justice. Such legalism may excuse harshness and even ruthlessness in delivering ‘justice’.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Judges are usually remembered for severity, impartiality or legal acumen -- as it should be, one might say. Rarely is a judge remembered with affection. Judge Frank Caprio was that exception. Described as the ‘nicest judge’, he was known for his compassion and courteous demeanour. His gentle humour often lightened the atmosphere in the Providence courtroom, where he served as judge for more than forty years, until retiring two years ago. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Judge Caprio was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2022. Announcing his death, his son David Caprio said, “Your love lifted his spirits; your love boosted his soul. In his memory, please spread a little kindness today. I know that he would love that. Dad, we love you. May you rest in peace.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">His court proceedings, broadcast for years, drew huge global audiences. Millions <br />were moved by his warmth and fairness; some estimates suggest his show was viewed billions of times. Few judges have ever been so widely known or admired.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Critics may argue that a judge has no authority to dispense mercy and favours beyond the law. Yet, Judge Caprio often chose leniency for the poor and vulnerable who appeared before him, convinced that some deserved help rather than punishment. For him, this was not indulgence but an extension of justice.</p>.Accepting grief.<p class="bodytext">Born to Italian immigrant parents in Rhode Island, Caprio grew up in modest circumstances. His father was a milkman. Caprio worked shining shoes and delivering milk to support his family. His early days were a struggle. He longed to study law at Boston College, but he did not have the money to go there. His mother, however, found money to send him to the Rhode Island College of Law.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Later on, he recalled how he was invited to the Boston College of Law as a guest speaker. He was also invited to the White House as former US President Bill Clinton’s guest. He received universal acclaim, but he was ever the humble judge of Providence. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Banker-turned-renowned artist Anil Verghese from Mumbai painted a portrait of Judge Caprio and presented it to him just about a year ago. After receiving the portrait, he took Anil and his wife, Cheryl, to a restaurant for lunch. “Several of his admirers greeted him there. He ordered food for all of them. They all sat with him, including his driver. They address him as ‘judge’. It appeared that he knew every single person in Providence and their families,” Anil said. He also recalled the judge saying, “The turning point of my life was a note written by my father. It said, you should someday achieve great heights by your education and hard work.” He had tears rolling down when he showed the note to us, recounted Anil. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Judge Caprio recalled how his father was a tremendous influence upon him. He told Anil how the seeds of compassion were sown in him by his father. His father would give milk free to poor homes with children. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Anil wrote in his condolence message to the judge’s family as follows. “If 30% of the people on the globe prayed for one man this year, it would be Judge Caprio. He influenced millions, and when he touched me, I felt my father’s touch. Finally, I kissed his hand, and I didn’t know that it was my final adieu to someone I adored.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Judge Caprio had a childlike innocence about him. He was able to see the good that is in every man and woman who came to his court. A deeply religious man, he believed <br />in the essential goodness of every human being. He also knew that he could reform those who lacked the milk of human kindness. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Judge Caprio has left his footprints on the sands of time, so the world will remember him as a judge who dispensed justice tempered with mercy. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">(The writer is Director, Little Rock, Brahmavar, Udupi)</span></p>