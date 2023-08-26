The pretense of data protection: Weaponising ‘consent’

Last, but not the least, consent is a distraction. In democracies today, focus must be on data collection, just as much as it is on data processing. The State would always want us to focus on the latter, and pretend that the former flows from it. The data protection law, as it stands today, similarly hopes that this aspect is glossed over by the focus on consent. The term “as may be prescribed” is mentioned an astonishing total of 28 times in the law. By providing this ambiguity, the government creates ample space for delegated legislation. Clauses like “certain legitimate uses” can then be misused by the instrumentality of the State. Notably, there is no safeguard against this weaponisation of consent in the bill – no mandate to inform the data principal about the third parties with whom data could be shared, or the duration of storage.