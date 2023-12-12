The Queue cards to the court

My wife and I were on a holiday in London in early July. The Championships at Wimbledon had commenced. Wimbledon, which we had for so many years seen on TV the exploits of Borg and McEnroe, the graceful Edberg and Sampras, the ballet-dancer like Federer and the robotic Nadal and Djokovic. Wimbledon is one of the few major sporting events for which one can get tickets on the day of play. So, we thought, why not. We took the underground, the very efficient Tube, constructed as Shashi Tharoor has eloquently argued with contribution from British India to Southfields station. The weather was beautiful; the short walk from the station to the Wimbledon greens, accompanied by what appeared to be the whole of London, pleasant. And then we discovered the Queue (written with a capital Q, nothing less; we are Wimbledon, you see!).