The reality of data protection

Data protection is important only because it has to be made available to the user 24x7. Hence, cloud campuses started springing up globally, storing data and backing it up at two remote locations. So the image clicked by you has actually been stored by Apple, Google, Lenovo, Samsung, Alibaba, Facebook, and the mobile companies and their back-end remote servers for redundancy, which makes it over a dozen locations per image. That means having to monitor 36 billion images a day and a hundred thousand data fiduciaries. We will not talk about other data that is more granular and more complex to understand. Besides, most of these backup remote servers are located in nations where energy is plentiful and costs are low. They are funded by discreet investor money from tax havens. Provinces in North China are popular locations for backing up data. Data today is too widely spread and too enmeshed with our lifestyle to be protected. No amount of fines for technology companies will achieve it. Like it or not, no single entity owns or controls our personal data, and there is no international agreement that can protect it.