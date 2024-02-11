The ‘Red Queen Effect’ in Bannerghatta

Protecting the urban environment is a losing battle. In Through the Looking Glass, Lewis Carroll’s iconic sequel to Alice in Wonderland, Alice is hanging out with the Red Queen, when the queen grabs her hand and asks her to run, as fast as she can. After a hectic sprint, completely out of breath, Alice is dismayed to find that they are in exactly the same place where they started. So much effort for nothing? The Red Queen dismisses Alice’s concerns, saying “…here, you see, it takes all the running you can do, to keep in the same place. If you want to get somewhere else, you must run at least twice as fast as that!”