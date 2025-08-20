Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The rhetoric and real costs of trade wars

The rhetoric and real costs of trade wars

The Russian oil situation is still evolving. India must make its moves without antagonising the powers in play
Vasu Krishnamurthy
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 19:16 IST
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 19:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
TradeOpinionCommenttrade war

Follow us on :

Follow Us