The ring of patience

During the 1980s and 1990s, owning a landline was a dream, a symbol of prestige for the middle class, and a source of constant frustration for those daring to embark on the formidable journey of acquiring one.
My father, possessing the patience of a thousand saints, booked a landline phone for our house. After 12 agonising years --of countless visits to the local office, and patience being tested to the limits--on a quiet afternoon, the doorbell rang and someone said “telephone.” I jumped, nearly spilling the hot coffee I was enjoying. With shaky hands, I rushed to the door, where a technician stood, holding a glorious box— the long-awaited landline phone had finally arrived!
We welcomed the technician offering him coffee and a seat on the couch. As he set up the phone, I couldn’t contain my excitement. I imagined himself making calls to far-off lands, wishing relatives on Diwali and Pongal and long chats with friends.
After the technician set it up, my father dialled his friend’s number, waiting impatiently for the ring. As he heard the familiar sound, he let out a triumphant cheer, nearly deafening the poor technician. He had done it; he had become the proud owner of a landline phone!
From that day, my household transformed into a hub of communication. Friends and neighbours flocked to our home just to make a call, and dinner parties became impromptu phone conferences. I became the building’s unofficial phone operator, relishing the power and responsibility that came with connecting people. I delivered news of newborns, appointments to new jobs and exam results.
But, their joy was not without its quirks. Making a call required a delicate balance of patience, determination, and sheer luck. Dialling a number was no simple task; it involved the rhythmic dance of rotating the dial, praying for a strong enough connection, and hoping it would hold to get the right number. Wrong numbers sometimes led to interesting stories: people enjoyed talking to strangers on the other side for hours, forming life-long friendships, or even ending up as life partners. Landline phones truly embodied Nokia’s slogan, “connecting people,” with two hands joining together.
Nevertheless, the landline phone brought a sense of pride, connection, and a shared space for laughter and gossip. It was a time when personal conversations weren’t confined to tiny screens and fleeting text messages. Landline phones remind us of a different era, where conversations could be heard, laughter shared, and connections strengthened.
The landline phone may be a relic of the past now, but its legacy remains forever etched in the hearts and memories of those who experienced the epic journey of acquiring one.