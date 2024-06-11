The sameness of Modi 3.0 is a mirage

After the disastrous failure of Modi’s parliamentary campaign in Uttar Pradesh, where a socialist party trounced it 37-33, Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of India’s most-populous state, is now critical to reviving the BJP’s fortunes.

The hype around Modi’s “Gujarat Model” of development, which had propelled the prime minister to power in 2014, is long over. If there is to be fresh myth-making, it will be around how Adityanath is improving law and order and bringing in investment.

Losing parliamentary seats will not be career-ending for the 52-year-old monk. As long as he retains the BJP’s control over the local administration — state elections are due in 2027 — he may be the Hindu right-wing’s candidate of choice to replace the 73-year-old Modi.

The leader and his lieutenant Amit Shah, the home minister, aren’t entirely out of options. They can instigate defections in the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc, led by Rahul Gandhi’s Congress Party, to bolster their dominance.

For this, though, inducement alone may not be enough. Federal investigative agencies have been effectively used in the past to strike fear among political rivals. But here again, coalition partners like Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar may draw the line on arbitrary use of state power, lest it is also used against them.

A near-equal representation for the BJP and the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc lawmakers means a greater voice in parliament for Modi’s critics, especially if the ruling party has to concede the all-important speaker’s job in the lower house to allies.

The judiciary will also flex its independence a little more, as will the pliant Indian media. After the surprise election verdict, Aroon Purie, the editor-in-chief of India Today group, wrote an editorial about “the pervasive sense of fear in society” in recent years.