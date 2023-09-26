The Solanki saree

The shop is now managed by the third generation of Solankis, and they did not know my mother but understood that she’s an old customer and asked her to be seated. For old times’ sake, she bought sarees there, and they gave her what she thought was a huge discount. When I saw the sarees, I asked her why she’d gone to Mumbai to buy South Indian cotton at double the price! Then a cousin in the family WhatsApp group quipped that Matunga has a South Indian atmosphere and should be called “Matungam.”