The Tories are holding an ugly pageant for their next leader

The optimists console themselves that Labour’s massive majority is the result of a loveless landslide based on a mere 35 per cent vote share of a historically low 59 per cent turnout. The voters have never been more fickle: They could just as easily swing back to the Tories again. It is telling that only three years ago Starmer was on the brink of resigning as Labour leader after suffering a humiliating by-election defeat. If low-wattage Starmer could go on to win big, why not a charismatic Tory leader?

Conservative MPs therefore rightly want to test the candidates’ mettle for a decent period of time. As former ministers, all the contenders are in some way implicated in their party’s defeat — the guilty need to show they’ve learned the lessons of their electoral humiliation. In office, many of them overpromised and underdelivered.

The Conservatives are a protean party of power, by turns pragmatic or ideological, sometimes a combination of both. But by what political compass should they be guided now? Competence certainly is a minimum requirement. Labour came to power partly because the Tories presided over a broken Britain of failing public services, inadequate infrastructure, low housing starts and extraordinary levels of immigration. Starmer promises to do better; if the new government fails, the opposition must present a credible alternative.

Cleverly warns against the party becoming a “cult” in thrall to ideological think tanks. That suits his profile as an affable, unity candidate without intellectual pretensions. Mel Stride, the former work and pensions secretary, is both quietly affable and competent. Robert Jenrick, a lean and hungry former home office minister who broke to the right over immigration, is a favorite with activists. Tom Tugendhat, the former security minister who once served as an army officer, has steel - he is persona non grata with Russia, China and Iran - and, according to polling by Savanta, is the most popular contender for the leadership among both the public and Tory voters.

Kemi Badenoch, a former business and trade secretary, and Priti Patel, a former home secretary, appear to be more ideological in outlook than their rivals. Badenoch has star qualities and intellect, but doesn’t suffer fools gladly. Patel is popular with euroskeptic colleagues and is associated with Johnson. A third potential leader, Suella Braverman, yet another former home secretary (the department responsible for migration lies under a curse) has lost support by appearing to be a stalking horse for Donald Trump’s pal, Nigel Farage, leader of the populist Reform party.

The best approach would ally pragmatism with some ideological rigor. Toward the end of Tony Blair’s ascendancy, David Cameron won the Tory leadership by making his peace with Labour’s social liberalism and environmental concerns, but he also promised to restore fiscal orthodoxy. Cameron won right-wing votes by pledging to cut links with sister parties in the European Union. Tugendhat, a former Remainer, likewise has declared he is willing to pull the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights, despite his earlier opposition to such a move.

All these maneuverings, however, will be of no more than academic interest if Starmer and Labour make good on their promises. The new government says it will deliver faster economic growth than other Group of Seven countries over the lifetime of this Parliament. If so, the next Tory leader will probably be toast. Such are the joys of opposition.