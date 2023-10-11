The triumph of Adivasi women

The incident of sexual assault and rape of 18 women in Vachathi Village in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu was conveniently sidelined or ignored by the political and police elites at that time, registering the case only after the High Court intervention. Mainstream political parties in Tamil Nadu, both DMK and AIADMK, didn’t bother to file an FIR; it was a CPI(M) worker who, with the support of local organisations, brought this case to the court of law. On June 20, 1992, a collective team of police, revenue, and forest officials attacked the Vachathi villagers under the pretext of catching the sandalwood smugglers, leading to the uniformed officials taking 18 women and committing rape and sexual assault.