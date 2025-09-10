The triumph of tolerance

<p class="bodytext">‘You Are Approaching ZERO TOLERANCE JUNCTION,’ proclaims a sign by a busy road, where traffic regulations are strictly enforced. Penalties are immediately imposed on those caught breaking the rules.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The phrase ‘zero tolerance’ is commonly heard in the context of terrorist attacks. A head of state, whose country has been the scene of a mindless massacre, vociferously declares zero tolerance for the barbaric bloodbath.</p>.<p class="bodytext">‘Zero tolerance’ is also used to censure corruption, discrimination, violence against women and other infringements of the law. At a school or college orientation programme, students might be informed that the institution to which they have just gained admission has a zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct.</p>.<p class="bodytext">While it is perfectly permissible to treat the evils that plague society with zero tolerance, we must be careful to reserve categorical condemnation for atrocities against the weak and vulnerable.</p>.<p class="bodytext">On no account should we display zero tolerance towards our fellow human beings. Such an attitude would turn us into harsh, inflexible individuals, ruthlessly rejecting everyone who thinks or acts differently from us. </p>.<p class="bodytext">There are lessons to be learnt from the life of the 16th-century sage, Sant Eknath Maharaj. Born in Paithan (a town in modern-day Maharashtra), on the banks of the Godavari, he was the epitome of tolerance. Every day, he would make his way to the river for his morning ablutions.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A neighbour, who was aware that Sant Eknath was famed for forbearance, set out to provoke him into losing his composure. Since the vile abuse he hurled was met with smiles, the self-styled adversary resorted to emptying buckets over the freshly bathed holy man. </p>.<p class="bodytext">On one occasion, he did so several times, but Sant Eknath refrained from resentment. Instead, he calmly made repeated trips to the river. Frustrated at his failure to elicit an angry reaction, the wrongdoer pleaded for pardon and showered Sant Eknath with flowers.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Even if (an enormous IF!) we respond to insult and injury with the goodness and grace of Sant Eknath, let us not expect the floral finale of the story of the saint. “People”, said Mother Teresa, “are illogical, self-centred and unreasonable.” Besides, they are unlikely to change for the better. Can we, despite that drawback, forgive their faults and frailties and treat them with tolerance?</p>