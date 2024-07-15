The undocumented dangers of India’s informal workplaces

In May 2024, a boiler blast in a chemical factory at the Dombivli MIDC claimed the lives of at least 13 people and fatally injured more than 60 workers and residents in the area.

The blast culminated in the arrest of factory owners under charges of homicide not amounting to murder. Investigations are underway to assess if basic safety audits were diligently carried out, and whether safety certificates were duly acquired.

The prompt reaction by the state in this incident unfortunately led to no punitive legal action against the owners. Just three weeks after the blast, the owners were released on bail, with the incident being labelled as an ‘act of God’.