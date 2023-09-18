The wasp and the battle of karma

After some time, we opened the door to solve the burning issue. It was sunset time; their activities had come to a halt; they were back in their hives. We went a little closer to inspect and have a better look. It was a big colony on the glass window, which was open for ventilation. They were well settled in a span of just four days. It was a little difficult to dislodge them at this stage ethically (fearing bad karma), and we were also scared for the harm they may cause us!