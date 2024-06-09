The world’s first ‘Exit Poll Stock Market Scam’

Then, who were the people indulging in such intense trading for no apparent reason? While specific investor details are private information and unavailable, the NSE publishes stock market activity by investor category -- retail investors (common people), domestic institutional investors like Indian mutual funds, and foreign investors. Turns out that it was foreign investors who accounted for 58% of all the buying of shares on that day. This was surprising because on every day in the prior week, foreign investors were not buying in such large proportions and were net sellers. It is then intriguing that on 31 May, when there was no big news development, a group of foreign investors suddenly turned bullish on India and decided to indulge in massive buying of shares. This mysterious share-buying activity by a group of foreign investors can only be explained by what happened the next day.