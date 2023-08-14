There’s no single truth

Each new perspective on a subject will bring it closer, even if it can never reach a consensus, to what probably occurred and why. There is no single truth. The same event can be interpreted by multitudes in multiple ways. We should keep in mind that revisionist history is universal, and therefore, we must learn to live with disagreement and argumentation. A democratic culture must allow for different views and different truths to coexist and compete for the public mind. It ought, also, to be recognised as a contestation of ideas, some of them cast off in one political era yet always available for reuse in another. As the public, we must remember: In intellectual discourse, retelling history is a political enterprise. Hence, the interpretations that best meet political objectives are advanced, whether they are true or not. Notice how selective the political discourse is, with little or no discussion on matters that matter to the public. In the miasma of public discourse extant, we must remain aware of the risks of politics in intellectual pursuits if we are to preserve the integrity of knowledge. So, consider history being reinterpreted with circumspection. Our common history and cultural heritage cannot be changed.