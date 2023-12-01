There's a dawn for every night

Even when the environment was punishing, these men fought against the ravages of time and fate to help men and women pull through the cataclysmic night. They gave very little thought to their own survival and were rather fixated on doing what was required of them in the tumultuous moment. They followed their path without stopping to consider where it would take them. It comes as no surprise that most of these men survived the lethal gas leak, as they were not weakened or distracted by self-seeking goals.