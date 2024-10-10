Time for the elderly

<p>As people grow older a common dilemma, which can become a woe, is that time is going too fast. Add to this some loneliness and many regrets and the recipient is perfect for the making of a disgruntled elder.</p>.<p>The good news, and this is based on science, is that how one perceives time is related to the amount of perceptual information that is absorbed. All previous experiences, and there are many in the lifetime of the elderly, leave one with an indifference that there is nothing to be perceived. It is probably akin to skipping pages in a reading and coming straight to the end!</p>.<p>Perhaps, it is really the unknown which engages the mind. While a child is fascinated by everything it sees or hears and takes time to absorb every detail, often with rerun shows, the mind of the elderly rushes through all routine. This probably explains why as one ages it is the prospective memory that declines even as memories of childhood remain intact.</p>.<p>Is breaking the much accepted and almost revered routine the solution? Some ancient thinking supports this view. Constant repetitive action is seen as status quo or more precisely, tamasic. It is a kind of inaction. While the satvic rises above the mundane and the rajasic has passion, the repetitive action goes nowhere.</p>.'It seems Kali Yug has arrived,' says Allahabad HC judge as elderly couple fights legal battle over alimony.<p>Any novelty then provides a break. The satvic minded turn to meditation, spiritual literature, and philosophy, with some yoga focussing on the sheer awe of breathing. Injecting some passion in life would include a fun exercise like aerobics, Zumba, or perhaps travel to exotic places. The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra is not just about religion but also fitness. All traditional pilgrimages involved physical hardships which truly engage the mind. The not-so-mobile or the not-so-spiritually-inclined can always wonder at the marvel of existence, the changing seasons and even urban bustle. </p>.<p>While one cannot retain the curiosity of a toddler, cultivating awareness can make spending time more meaningful. In the quest for something different nostalgias lead us to seek old networks like finding school and college groups. Much as it is recommended, seeking new groups is difficult and may not be emotionally viable.</p>.<p>The wisdom of the Bhagvad Gita roots for detachment which is not the same as disengagement. Detachment gives one the power of keen observation, becoming a <em>sakshi</em> or witness without getting involved. Can there be anything more awesome than this effort?</p>