Trump, GOP Governors’ border threats smack of sedition

The US is edging closer to a constitutional crisis than it’s come in years, thanks to a pack of rogue red state governors determined to follow the cynical demands of a one-time president desperate to regain power.

Twenty-five Republican governors are backing Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s audacious stand-off with the federal government over border issues, publicly pledging their support in a statement that reads: “We stand in solidarity with our fellow governor, Greg Abbott, and the State of Texas in utilizing every tool and strategy, including razor wire fences, to secure the border.”

On January 22, the US Supreme Court affirmed that the federal government indeed has the authority to remove razor wire that Abbott ordered strung along Eagle Pass, near the Rio Grande on the US-Mexico border. They are in essence defying the highest court in the land.