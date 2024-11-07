Trump will walk into a new North Korean headache

Fighting a war in real time could give Pyongyang’s untested forces hands-on practice: A dress rehearsal for a conflict with its hated neighbor. Russia could even help modernise Kim’s outdated submarine fleet, further enhancing his military options.

For Seoul, this is a nightmare scenario. It has only sent economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine so far, but North Korea’s involvement could push it to change course. For that to happen, the country’s Foreign Trade Act would need major legislative revisions — it currently bans the sending of lethal weapons to active conflict zones, with exceptions for peaceful use.

There are other concerns for South Koreans, like the possibility of Russian forces assisting North Korea in any future conflict. The countries signed a new security pact at a summit in June that requires them to assist if the other is attacked.

Kim is getting increasingly aggressive. Just this week, his regime fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, hours ahead of the US election. On Oct. 31, it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that Kim claims flew longer than any previous one tested by his regime. It was a reminder that Pyongyang’s ambitions extend well beyond the Korean Peninsula.

Washington has been put on notice. Trump has dealt with Kim before, but that relationship ended badly with the collapse of the Hanoi Summit in February 2019. Since then, North Korea has adopted a more aggressive nuclear doctrine, forged ahead with its missile and satellite technology ambitions, improved its cyber capabilities, and boosted political ties with Russia and China.