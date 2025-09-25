Truth in the times of darkness

<p>We live in times characterised by misinformation, yet many people are still unaware of what this entails. The context is one of confusion and mistrust, where, in addition, the transformations we are seeing are so rapid and so far-reaching that it is almost impossible to assimilate them or gauge their consequences. This widespread bewilderment is being generated in a social climate of extreme polarisation, where powerful political forces, skilled at manipulating emotions, are capable of causing enormous instability through social media.</p>.<p>The proliferation of false information and the infodemic, that overwhelming and disorienting information overload, contribute significantly to this sense of fragility. For all these reasons, and because of the events we are witnessing, one has the uneasy feeling that perhaps we are not experiencing an era of change but rather a change of era.</p>.<p>Contributing to this global climate of vulnerability is the successful expansion of illiberal political currents across dozens of countries, which make use of democracy itself to promote anti-democratic agendas. The politicians involved are clearly following a shared playbook, inspired by the world’s most powerful man, who has globalised this strategy of misinformation. A leader democratically elected, just four years after his supporters staged an uprising against an election result. An insurrection that had seemed inconceivable in the United States, and which, a year later, as proof of the universal nature of this movement, was replicated in Brazil.</p>.<p>Populist and autocratic tendencies are influencing the new radical politicians and even those belonging to parties previously known for their moderation. This is happening in Hungary, Poland, Israel, the Philippines, Turkey, El Salvador, Mexico, Argentina, Spain, France, and Italy. Hence, the emergence of influencer-style leaders of this new doctrine cultivated on social media, the breeding ground for ruthless attacks against those who think differently, as well as the constant questioning of institutions, elected to represent the popular will, and yet surprisingly accused of being enemies of the people. Attacks on the justice system, for example, are frenzied. Likewise, the brutal smear campaign against the media and the attacks on many of its professionals, carried out with startling impunity. All of this is happening simultaneously in many liberal societies. Is it really just a coincidence?</p>.Journalism under siege.<p>We are immersed in these dark times that, in the future, will be the subject of study. The impact of major technological trends on journalism and democracies is huge, and it seems clear that this new, turbulent environment encourages misinformation and weakens media firms. Most of the world’s media outlets fell into crisis years ago, while multinational technology companies have achieved total market values exceeding the GDP of countries such as France, Spain, or Italy. Millions of people spend hours every day on social media platforms based on a business model that rewards lies and sensationalism driven by algorithms. They are an open field for the dissemination of fake news and spin, as well as for the consolidation of polarisation and hatred.</p>.<p>Democracy is so ingrained in liberal societies that it appears to be safe from harm, which leads to a dangerous complacency as it lowers its guard. But widespread geopolitical disorientation, together with unpredictable leadership and disregard for various international organisations, is shaking the very foundations of a universal system of values that has been accepted and respected for decades. We take it for granted that, despite the criticism and the attacks, democracy will always endure, even though, as history shows, this is not necessarily the case.</p>.<p><strong>AI and the new reality</strong></p>.<p>This is demonstrated by recent events that previously would have seemed unthinkable, such as one sovereign country invading another in Europe, or a civilian population being subjected to a humanitarian catastrophe in the Middle East. It is not security that is at stake in this predicament. Nor is it the economy. Nor immigration. Nor identity. It is democracy. Because this is about democracy. And it is also about journalism, which is the profession that serves democracy and all citizens, and that is why it is the target of this global offensive.</p>.<p>Today, as we celebrate World News Day, seems the perfect time to remember the value and significance of journalism. A flawed profession, its practitioners being people, it is the best system we know for providing societies access to professional, fact-based, accurate information that allows them to make decisions freely. As simple as it is significant. It is an activity that also keeps a watchful eye on governments, companies, and institutions, promoting plurality by offering different points of view and serving as a mouthpiece for people and causes that would otherwise be forgotten. A tough, beautiful, and necessary job.</p>.<p>Perhaps now more than ever. Because now that we know AI is going to transform our perception of reality forever and will undoubtedly contribute to the spread of misinformation, we want there to be people who are professionally dedicated to a craft based on verifying information, checking data, documenting facts, and travelling to the places where events are taking place to witness what is really happening there. Because without journalism, there is no democracy. And without democracy, darkness descends.</p>.<p><em>(The writer serves as Executive Editorial Director of the Spanish media group Vocento and is the author of the book Journalists in Times of Darkness)</em></p>.<p>(DH is part of the global initiative to mark World News Day on <br>September 28, and this article is the third in a series that will be published as part of this initiative)</p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>