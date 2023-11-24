Tryst with the turf

The deciding dice fell on the hallowed Bangalore Turf Club! None of us had ever been to a race course before, so this would provide another ‘coming of age’ learning experience. We had no idea of how the protocol worked there, but adventurously floated in with the aam aadmi entering the gates, assiduously imitating their moves.

Thus we landed at the viewing enclosure, an arena to watch the horses and jockeys strut their stuff, so we punters could pick a possible winner. We giggled as we goggled at the parade and choose to bet ten bucks each on a smart looking jockey, barely looking at the horse that he was riding. Not that we were connoisseurs at horse appraisals anyway, nor had we any idea that track and weather conditions too had an important role to play. When I was a tiny tot I remember an enjoyable pony ride in Bombay, safely escorted, that’s all…