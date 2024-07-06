UK Tories should use their time in opposition wisely

Some senior Tories, such as former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, would like to invite Reform’s barnstorming populist leader Nigel Farage on board, or effect a merger with his party. The strategy of “reunite the right” has its attractions; Boris Johnson’s campaign in 2019 hugely benefited when Farage’s candidates stood aside in Tory-held seats; Farage’s return to politics correspondingly brought Sunak low on Thursday. Farage, however, is soft on Vladimir Putin; too many of his party candidates were exposed as racists, and his program of £90 billion ($115 billion) of tax cuts accompanied by £60 billion in public spending increases can’t be taken seriously. Tory voters who defected to the Lib Dems, now bolstered by more than 70 MPs, would never return if the party took this populist path.

The rival “king over the water” is former prime minister Boris Johnson, currently not a member of Parliament but possibly available if a by-election occurs. Johnson’s supporters claim he’s an election winner like no other, who could see off the threat from Farage and cut Starmer down to size through mockery. That’s if the indolent lord of misrule even wants the job; Johnson broke off from his Sardinian holiday to give just one speech during the campaign. The opinion pollsters, however, point out that Tory fortunes first began their steep descent with Johnson’s Partygate rule-breaking at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Tory officer class can’t bear him.

The other big-name loser on election night was Liz Truss, the 49-day prime minister whose budget of tax cuts and spending increases lost the Tories their reputation for economic competence; Sunak, an orthodox fiscal conservative, could do nothing to retrieve it. Ejected by the voters from her allegedly “safe” seat after flirting with Farage and “Pop-Con” popular conservatism, Truss’ fate should serve as a warning of the dangers of unserious, headline-hunting politics.

The Tory party is even divided over how to choose the next leader. Some want to get on with the job immediately; others argue that the current system, which lets the membership foist a candidate on a skeptical parliamentary party, has been a disaster. Many Tory MPs would like to take the decision back into their own hands and change the rules to make it harder to challenge incumbents.

A long caretaker leadership under a heavyweight would allow the party to thrash out its platform and give time to test the credentials of leadership contenders. The party must be rebuilt from the bottom up; its dwindling, aging membership is out of touch with the country, and conservatism needs redefining for the modern era.

A third alternative is to let the October party conference function as the hustings and have the new woman or man in place by November. But it may look irresponsible not to present a serious opposition to Starmer in Parliament in the coming months.

Even before election day, Tory leadership campaigns were working in embryo, with domain names bought and potential donors discreetly sounded out. The voters, however, curtailed the ambitions of more than a few on Thursday.

The bookmarkers’ favorite is Kemi Badenoch. The former business and equalities secretary has pugnacity, intellect and star quality, although her critics say she is too impatient with lesser mortals. Tom Tugendhat, the former security minister and a former soldier, has a natural air of leadership and is a Russia and China hawk respected for his steeliness; but he was a staunch Remainer in a party that has rejected Europe and all of its works.