Undermining justice for victims of sexual assault

Over the past few years, several high courts have granted bail to rape accused on the condition of marriage with the victim. For instance, the Allahabad High Court in the case of Monu vs. State of UP (2022) granted bail to the rape accused, subject to the condition of marrying the victim and giving her all the rights as a wife. Similarly, the Bombay High Court in ABC vs. State of Maharashtra (2022) ordered that the accused be released on bail with the stipulation that he would marry the prosecutrix if she was found within a year (the prosecutrix was missing at the time of the court’s order).