Unexpected acts of kindness

I interrupt the man’s reverie with my problem. Without the slightest annoyance, he sends me to his colleague, who is also labouring on a customer-free day. “Take a seat, madam,” he says, indicating a chair besides his glass-topped desk covered with files and heaps of paperwork. I’m not reminded by either person that it’s their day off and that, in fact, I shouldn’t be permitted to see them. Instead, he calmly pulls up my file on his screen and chuckles at the computer’s error. He assures me that I’ve paid my dues. There’s nothing to worry about. But printing a receipt turns out to be tedious because the system is down. No matter, he gives me his mobile number and promises to email me the receipt the following day. I would have proof of prior payment.