Union Budget 2024 | Modi put up tariff walls. Now he must bring them down

The Modi government’s answer to this cost disadvantage has been to offer a 4 per cent to 6 per cent subsidy on domestic production. But as the CII, the county’s biggest lobby group, noted in its report, the fiscal support is “grossly inadequate” to offset the gap with China and Vietnam. “Industry players are seeking a low tariff regime,” it said.

There has been a lot of talk — but little progress — about becoming self-reliant in semiconductors. What policymakers should pay more attention to is less capital-intensive production. Taken together, circuit boards, cameras, displays, batteries and enclosures account for more than two-fifths of a smartphone’s production cost. Yet, very little domestic capacity has come up to make these at home because of a faulty trade policy.

Most of the stuff that goes into making electronic components can be imported duty-free into China and Vietnam from free-trade partners, whereas a 10 per cent to 15 per cent tariff is the norm in India. To think that restricting imports will encourage domestic production is an outdated idea. All it does is keep the country out of global supply chains that require free movement of goods — and people — across a seamless international network of factories. Make it too onerous for Chinese firms to invest (or their engineers to visit), and the production base they could help move from China would remain where it is. Which is why India had an $83 billion (Rs 6,940,04 cr) goods trade deficit with the People’s Republic last year, up from $55 billion (Rs 4,599,04 cr) in 2018.

The jobs crisis in the most-populous nation has assumed alarming proportions. Young graduates are nine times more likely to be unemployed than those who can’t read or write. Even outside the national capital, politicians are panicking and pandering to populist causes. Karnataka, home to the tech hub of Bengaluru, has invited a huge backlash by trying to introduce a law to reserve half or more of private-sector jobs in the state for locals.

Just as India Inc. is now raising its voice to keep internal markets free, it should also have insisted on more external openness when autarky crept back into trade policy six years ago. Back then, however, captains of industry joined the chorus around Modi’s slogan of self-reliance even as the promised revival in manufacturing and factory jobs continued to elude.

An unexpected loss of parliamentary majority for the ruling party has come as a wake-up call. According to media reports, Tuesday’s budget could tweak the government’s industrial policy. Its five-year, $24 billion (Rs 2,006,73 cr) production-linked incentive program might be supplemented with subsidies for firms that hit employment targets.

Yet, no amount of additional fiscal resources will help in the presence of high tariff walls. The ongoing shift in global supply chains, triggered by the pandemic-era disruptions and a growing estrangement between Beijing and Washington, is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for New Delhi. But it won’t last forever. The time for a course correction is now.