Unlocking potential for decarbonisation

Procurement and regulation represent two sides of the public good, with procurement supplying goods to the government and regulation ensuring goods are provided to consumers on behalf of and controlled by the government. Large private-sector buyers influence public procurement incentives, directing supply chains towards decarbonisation.

This role is highlighted in recent reports such as the IPCC Assessment Report (AR6) and the Global Stocktake of CoP28, which emphasise the impact of environmentally conscious supply chains on sustainability pathways.

Government and corporate procurement, comprising a significant portion of national incomes and expenditures, hold transformative power. The former accounts for over 12 per cent of GDP in industrialised countries and over 30 per cent in emerging economies. This significant spending power should be leveraged for decarbonisation efforts, particularly in energy and industry. Environmental Public Procurement Policies or Green Procurement Policies standards have proven value in environmental performance and clean technology adoption.