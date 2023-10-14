Unloving Critics, Uncritical Lovers

Here, it is useful to follow Gardner and situate ourselves not in 2022 or even 2047 but in the 23rd century and wonder how institutions that have built India and sustained it might look like then. In this view, will India re-emerge as a less-flawed, multi-party Westminster-style democracy or a stunted presidential polity, with states considerably weakened in terms of bargaining power and status? Will parliament be a vibrant forum for the exchange of ideas, criticism and oversight or will it be further marginalised? Will multi-party politics survive or one-party rule prevail both by design and default? Will the Supreme Court assert itself and restore public confidence in the ability of the higher judiciary to intervene in time to safeguard their rights and interests? How will institutions like the Election Commission, CAG, CBI be restructured and governed? Will freedom of the media be restored in letter and spirit? Beyond the amendments to the various legal codes already proposed, will there be a complete overhaul of the justice system with a fair and justiciable balance between the security concerns of the nation and the survival issues of ordinary citizens? Will we be merely a developed country according to some metric or a truly ‘emancipated’ nation liberated from our prejudices based on caste, creed, gender and superstition? Will India have become a significantly less unequal society by design?