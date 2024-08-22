Unresolved tax dues: A budget blindspot that needs attention

Serious focus is needed to recover the undisputed amounts pending. Task forces need to be created to ascertain the availability of the defaulters—civilised versions of the bouncers some banks are said to be engaging to recover loans—and they need to be put in place. In cases that are more than a decade old and impossible to recover, a committee needs to examine and recommend a write-off. While this is a difficult call, it needs to be taken with the approval of the government and perhaps also by involving the Public Accounts Committee. Otherwise, these amounts will continue to stick like sore thumbs in the budget documents.