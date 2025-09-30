Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
US tariffs are testing Modi’s fiscal frugality

US tariffs are testing Modi’s fiscal frugality

At a time when many of its peers turned on the fiscal taps to try and protect their economies, New Delhi chose instead to use credit guarantees and loans.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 10:26 IST
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 10:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Narendra ModiOpinionUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us