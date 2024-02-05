Use criticism for growth

Much later, Dakshayini was reborn as Parvathi. She identified her love for Shiva all over again. Since Shiva had taken up Sanyasa, she took up a severe penance to appease him. Shiva could see for himself that Parvathi was genuinely in her pursuit to woo him. All the same he wanted to confirm her feelings for him. Therefore, Shiva appeared in the form of a Brahmachari in front of the princess and got into a conversation with her. Soon, he discovered that Uma was aiming at achieving Shiva as her husband. He immediately launched into a list of drawbacks of the unconventional hermit.