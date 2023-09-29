Video game competitions should be in the Olympics

Esports, which requires a high level of critical thinking, quick decision making and coordination, is already among the world’s most popular competitive activities. Last year, the global audience totaled more than 500 million people. More than half of that amount was watching — not playing — competitive gaming online or on TV at least twice a month. The 2022 League of Legends World Championship, one of the world’s biggest tournaments, had 5.1 million viewers during peak times; by comparison, ESPN had a record-breaking 3.4 million viewers for the 2023 women’s US Open tennis final a few weeks ago.

It’s not just Asia where esports are popular, either. The US, home to developers responsible for some of the world’s most popular games, has also produced top players (though they are not eligible to appear at the Asian Games).

It has been a 50-year growth story that started in the 1970s with individual home game consoles that connect to televisions. It went global in the 1990s with the rapid expansion of broadband internet access. Game developers adapted by creating multiplayer online games that eventually enabled millions of people to log in and roam through vast virtual worlds where they can cooperate or battle one another and a range of virtual friends and foes. Over the last three decades, multiplayer games like StarCraft, Dota, and League of Legends became the foundation of the industry — and career and lifestyle choices.

Early on, Asia-Pacific emerged as uniquely suited to be the center of esports. In the 1990s, personal PC ownership and home broadband were too expensive for large swaths of the region’s middle class. So the government and the private sector opened internet cafes hoping to boost the new technology. It turns out they also boosted multiplayer gaming, creating needed public spaces for young men (primarily) to socialize and relax.

In the early 2000s, while living and traveling in China, I would stop into crowded, dingy, smoke-filled cafes to check my email. Invariably, I was the only person doing so. Everyone else was wearing headphones and playing Counter-Strike, StarCraft or other fantasy-oriented multiplayer games that were driving the growth of the cafe business. There were 40,000 Chinese internet cafes in 2000; by 2010, there were 140,000.

The growth was so spectacular that in 2003, China officially recognized competitive gaming as one of its 99 supported (administratively and financially) sports. The designation ruffled the feathers of some traditionally minded fans and contributed to the continuing argument over whether gaming is a “sport.”

It’s a fun debate, but it’s beside the point for hundreds of millions of people, especially in emerging markets where traditional sporting facilities are inaccessible and often expensive. The same goes for students across urban Asia, who often have few opportunities for outdoor play. For them, esports are among the only competitive social activities available.

Culture has bent to this reality. Esports athletes — yes, I’m using the term deliberately — are celebrities in Asia-Pacific. Gamer-friendly hotels are popping up in China to accommodate the vacation preferences of fans, and governments, especially China’s, are actively supporting the development of esports careers.