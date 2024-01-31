Viksit Bharat or Developed India in 2047: The task ahead

After the serious setback suffered during the pandemic, India has shown an impressive growth performance.

The contraction of 5.2 per cent in 2020-21 was followed by the surge in the GDP by 9.2 per cent in 2021-22, followed by 7.2 per cent in 2022-23, and the current year’s growth is estimated at 7 per cent.

The Article IV report of the IMF states that India has contributed 16 per cent to global growth during the last year. In terms of international comparison, India is now the fifth largest economy, having surpassed the UK last year, and is set to become the third-largest economy by 2030. With this impressive performance in the background, the Prime Minister has set the target of India achieving ‘developed country’ status in the centenary year of Independence.