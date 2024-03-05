Waiting for news to happen

Tumakuru, then, was in stark contrast to what it is now. It was a sleepy city with too little consequence in the grand design of things. It woefully lacked basic amenities. It was bereft of a reliable water supply or an underground sewage system. I bathed in hard water drawn from a borewell. The sewage went into a soak pit. There were no city buses. I lived in a dingy room in the city’s suburbs and shared the bathroom with another tenant.