Waiting for the whistle

It was one of those typical days. My wife was in a tizzy, cooking multiple dishes. She was to go visit a friend for a few days and wanted to ensure the fridge was well stocked so that her two male dependents, yours truly, her husband, and son, did not starve. We love her cooking and were glad for her efforts, but felt we had to, at least for form’s sake, protest, “Oh, do not bother, Swiggy/Zomato zindabad!” She looked at us disapprovingly.