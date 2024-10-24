What does it mean to be a human being?

<p>‘The greatness of humanity is not in being human, but in being humane.’ - Mahatma Gandhi </p>.<p>Today, when the world is dominated with thoughts of vengeance, revenge, rage, lust for power, information pouring from both known and unknown quarters spreading more hatred than good, humanity is dying. A famous Turkish proverb reads ’When a clown enters a palace, he doesn’t become a king. The palace becomes a circus.’ Seldom these days do we look for guidance from erudite or cerebral believing that the times have changed. There is no end to dispute if both sides wish to succeed. The humans will lose humanity, a trademark that sets us apart from all creatures. ‘When Humanity dies, we do not deserve to be called as humans.’</p>.<p>In olden days, kings often consulted the enlightened, rishis or scholars ahead of any major decision making. There was a code of respect which ran through the enemy line as well. There were ethics and rules that one always adhered to. This passed from one generation to another. </p>.<p>This anecdote from Mahabharata speaks about forgiveness one of the greatest human value...</p>.<p> Ashwatthama, upon hearing about his father wounded by Bheema and lying at the gates of death, vowed to kill all Pandavas while they slept in tents. In a fit of rage, he slaughters all five sons of Draupadi mistakenly, thinking they were the five Pandavas. Arjuna, enraged at this stealthy act of Ashwatthama, captures him and brings him to Draupadi’s feet to let her decide his fate. Inconsolable after losing all her five sons, Draupadi breaks down and asks... “Your father... the greatest teacher... who moulded my husbands, why did you kill my sons while they were asleep? What harm did they do to you?” </p>.<p>Watching Draupadi wail, the brewing anger within Arjuna couldn’t hold any longer. He takes out his sword and holds it aloft to kill Ashwatthama. Draupadi stops Arjuna and continues... “ Will killing <br>Ashwatthama make any difference to my sons...? Why punish Ashwatthama’s mother with the same sorrowful life as the one I suffer? She doesn’t deserve this... There’s no greater sorrow for a mother than to lose her son.” Pardoning the executioner of her sons and sparing his life speaks volumes about her greatness.</p>.<p>Bhagwad Gita also quotes: If you want to see the brave look at those who can forgive, if you want to see the heroic, look at those who can love in return for the hatred</p>