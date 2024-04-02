What does US improving ties with Pakistan mean for India

Renewing ties

Given the irregularities in the elections held on February 8, Biden did not congratulate Sharif on becoming Prime Minister, nor did he make any reference to issues close to the Pakistan establishment’s heart — Kashmir, or on attacks by the Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on security personnel and other targets within Pakistan.

A similar letter was sent by Biden to Sheikh Hasina upon being re-elected as Prime Minister, on February 6. Both these missives should be seen as an effort by Washington to improve its ties with these two countries notwithstanding its differences on some issues to safeguard its long-term interests.

The Biden administration has partly accepted the request of the current and previous chiefs of the Pakistan Army to broaden its relationship without providing any support in the political field. The US has always maintained close links with the chiefs of the Pakistan Army by giving military support, and slots for courses in its military institutions — in return using them to mount counterterrorism operations and promote its other interests. For instance, news reports suggested that late last year, Pakistan helped the US by supplying ammunition for the Ukrainian forces. The US could use its enhanced ties to seek Pakistan’s concurrence for military base facilities against the Islamic State and other terror groups in Afghanistan and Iran, and regional balancing (against India) now that the Sharif government and the Pakistan Army are on the same page. The antipathy between Washington and Islamabad over the latter’s support to the Taliban is a thing of the past with the changes in Kabul.