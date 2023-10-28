What needs to be done to get more young Indians to vote?

An alternate view

There is more to the low youth voter turnout than just apathy. In the Karnataka elections earlier this year, 18–19-year-olds had the lowest e-p (elector population) ratio — the number of people eligible to vote compared to the total population — where only 36.7 per cent registered themselves to vote. In fact, as age increased, the e-p ratio increased too, signifying a lesser coverage of the electorate within the youth. In the 2019 general elections, out of the total 900 million voters, over 45 million were eligible voters in the age group of 18–19 years, of whom less than a third voted.

Figures like these call for action for continuous new voter registrations among the youth, which includes creating awareness around the registration process and qualifying dates for enrolment (January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1). Furthermore, despite initiatives like advanced registration at the age of 17, the self-registration mode of enrolment has not been effective.

Way forward

The youth have been visible in political movements such as the CAA protest, the India Against Corruption Movement, etc. Many young leaders spearhead the election campaigns and have contributed to the reshaping of politics. But this doesn’t necessarily mean that the youth, in overall numbers, are participating more in politics and elections. Translating this power of the youth to the power of vote requires a multi-pronged and targeted approach.

The Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) are a direct way of reaching out to young voters since they are constituted at the school and college levels. However, a recent study on ELCs in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, found that they have neither been universalised nor been able to achieve significant strides. The clubs require recognition under the educational departments and more collaborations with youth organisations and youth NGOs, thereby providing an institutionalised structure and recognition to the clubs. Also, as ICT apps like cVigil have not been able to achieve their objectives, prevalent platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram can instead be utilised to achieve the goal.

The ECI’s recent decision to introduce remote voting using the Multi Constituency Remote Electronic Voting Machine (RVM) has the potential to address the long-standing issue of migration. Young voters and officials should be educated extensively, to provide a voting experience like the existing process, and the ELCs can be roped in with these efforts.