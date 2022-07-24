What the hate virus does

A recent post on Instagram which contained “malicious, derogatory and inflammatory” content against Kodava women and Goddess Kaveri had riled up members of the community. They filed multiple FIRs and held protests in different parts of the state demanding action against the miscreant. To make matters worse, the post was in the name of ‘Muhammad Asfak’.

The Federation of Kodava Samajas, an apex body representing the community, accused the police of not taking action against the culprit who intended “to disturb peace and tranquility” in the district. Various chat groups of Kodavas ran a vicious campaign against the Muslim community as a whole. Pleas by saner elements among Kodavas not to communalise the issue until the police investigation was complete fell on deaf ears. Nothing less than the scalp of the accused would do.

The police, in turn, booked ‘Muhammad Asfak’ under various sections of the IPC, including promoting enmity between different groups and outraging religious feelings, even as protests and the vitriolic communal tirade continued.

However, there was a surprise in store. Police investigations, led by SP M A Aiyappa, revealed that the offensive post was created not by ‘Muhammad Asfak’, but by a 29-year-old Kodava youth, Divin Devaiah, posing on social media as a Muslim. Devaiah has now been arrested and booked under the same sections that were invoked against the non-existent ‘Muhammad Asfak’.

Kodavas, who hail from Kodagu (Coorg) district, are a martial race, best known for their contribution to the Indian Army, though they have now excelled in various other professions, in addition to their traditional vocation of agriculture. Field Marshal K M Cariappa, the first commander-in-chief of independent India’s armed forces, and General K S Thimayya, belong to this community. Basically nature and ancestor worshippers, Kodavas have always been progressive, hardworking, peaceful and fun-loving.

The indoctrination and radicalisation of a section of Kodavas now threatens to strike at the very soul of the community and the fair name it has earned thus far. The toxic messages that are shared on chat groups are ample evidence of how hate has replaced rationality.

In the process, real issues that need to be addressed are swept under the carpet. Once a separate C-State with a legislature and Chief Minister of its own, Kodagu today has only two seats in the Assembly. It does not have an MP of its own as the district was earlier merged with neighbouring Mangaluru Lok Sabha constituency, and later with Mysuru. Though the district has stood by the BJP for over 15 years, it does not have a representation in the state ministry. In short, the Kodavas have been marginalised politically, despite their role in nation-building.

Many fear that Kodavas being one of the smallest communities in the country, with their dwindling numbers and erosion of age-old customs, may be on the way to extinction. While one group is vociferous that the community should be given ‘ethnic minority’ status, another is of the view that it should get the Scheduled Tribe (ST) tag. Unanimity on this vital issue is yet to emerge, but unfortunately hate-mongering has taken precedence over such important issues.

Similarly, concerns related to land tenure, poor infrastructure, education and healthcare, also rarely find a mention in discussions.

While everybody is entitled to follow the political ideology of their choice, the hate brigade which constantly spews venom not only against Muslims but also against other communities in the district is doing great injustice to Kodavas. Instead of becoming pawns in the hands of politicians and communal elements who serve their own purpose and not that of Coorg, it is high time Kodavas stood up for their rights and regained their past glory.