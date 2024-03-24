Where did SBI’s ethics go?

Dealing with nationalised banks is like going through the mill of justice; its wheels will sap you. But not so for our power elites. The Electoral Bonds rolled out in 2017 and 2018 very fast from an institution that gathers pace usually like a tortoise. Moreover, even when the Electoral Bonds scheme was mooted, didn’t the SBI even consider not going through with it? Why couldn’t it refuse, even if it was then perfectly legal? How come the SBI had such a narrow, technical view of ethics? Isn’t ethics more than just mere rules?