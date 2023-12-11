Who is a responsible person?

A responsible person not only manages her own emotions but also tries to discern that of others she is dealing with. She firstly keeps a tab on her own emotions in order not to let them adversely affect her behaviour. However, just managing own’s emotions is not adequate in dealing with relationships.
One has also to try to perceive the emotional state of the other person and respond calmly. It is not enough to keep just your emotions under restraint. You have to be ready to bear, with equal restraint, the brunt of unbridled emotions of your loved one.
A responsible person (RP) takes upon herself to douse turbulent emotions, both of herself and that of the other person. This dual quality entails a high order of objectivity.
For any relationship to survive and thrive, one of the two interlocutors has to be a responsible person, if not both. And an RP would not grudge the other person not reciprocating by being equally responsible. An RP does not expect the other person to be an RP too.
A responsible person is a responsible parent also. The best traits a parent can bestow upon his offspring is by demonstrating control over emotions. The kids have to be spared the trauma of witnessing their parents quarrel perennially. A responsible parent ensures a happy environment at home for the children to blossom upto their full potential. Emotional control is the key for an RP.
How you manage the differences with your partner shows the level of responsibility you exercise.
An RP will show the same trait while driving on road. An RP will not only drive carefully herself but will also be cautious of other’s carelessness. An RP takes upon herself to avert an accident even when others are driving recklessly. An RP will never rush and never be rash on road.
By extension, an RP will take good care of her health so as not to be sick. An RP understands the importance of fitness in enjoying life and in serving the society. Excessive drinking and eating are avoided by someone who feels responsible. As a responsible person, not only does she not become a liability on others but takes care of sick in the family. In short, a responsible person is a balanced person, capable of exercising self-control.