Why are divine souls revered

The Gita says that men are always immersed in their material pursuits and so enamoured with them that they become benumbed to the presence of the divine in their selves.

This is like a veil that hides the real divinity inside, like a cloud that covers the sun. Just as the sun reveals itself in all its splendour when the cloud passes, when this veil of ignorance is lifted through the awareness of the futility of dependence and addiction to material pleasures, then man moves a step closer towards a more meaningful existence.